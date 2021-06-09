ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.84

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 2291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

