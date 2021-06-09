SharedStake Price Tops $3.60 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00010441 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $539,904.89 and $22,454.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00234639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.01262246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.61 or 1.00136421 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

