Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SFT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 24,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,533. The firm has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

