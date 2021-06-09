ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $189.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $176.14 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,436,619.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

