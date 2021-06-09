ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

SWAV stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

