SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

VO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.59. 7,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

