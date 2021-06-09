SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,194 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 1,943,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

