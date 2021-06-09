SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 5,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

