SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 546.0% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 319,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,975 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,222,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 182,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.31.

