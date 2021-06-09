SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 10.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $176,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,037,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $186.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

