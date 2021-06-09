SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,737 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $18,141,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 42,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,043. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

