SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

