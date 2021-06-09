Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $148.60

Shares of Sigma Capital Group plc (LON:SGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.60 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 148.69 ($1.94). Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 148.69 ($1.94), with a volume of 53,651 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Capital Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

