Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGFY. Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

SGFY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 298,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,935. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

