Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Similarweb stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

