SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

SLM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 129,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

