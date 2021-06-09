Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 2,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNMRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

