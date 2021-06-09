So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.76. So-Young International shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 11 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.