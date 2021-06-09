Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,797,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,767,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

