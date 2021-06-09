Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.78 ($31.50). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.52 ($31.20), with a volume of 2,182,390 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.21.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

