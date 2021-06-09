Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,801. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.