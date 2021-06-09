Solana Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $41.42 or 0.00111551 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $11.29 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.