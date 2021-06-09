Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonova in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SONVY opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

