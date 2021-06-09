SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.