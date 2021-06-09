SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 163.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

