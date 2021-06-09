SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

