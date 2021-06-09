Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.
Spotify Technology stock opened at $242.51 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
