Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $242.51 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.