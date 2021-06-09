SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 600,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.