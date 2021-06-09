Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $216.97 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

