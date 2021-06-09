Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 100,461 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,376,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,461 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,975,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

