STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops One Day Volume of $221,477.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $95.72 million and approximately $221,477.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

