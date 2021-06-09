State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

