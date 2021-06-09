State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

