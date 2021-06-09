State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,979 shares of company stock worth $1,565,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.