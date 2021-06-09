State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,802 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $62,233,000.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

