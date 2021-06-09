State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,380 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.