State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,970 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

