State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.