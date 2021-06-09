State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.56 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.70.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.