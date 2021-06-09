State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

