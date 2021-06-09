State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 36,118 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

