Stephens Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Chuy’s stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,057 shares of company stock worth $7,719,011. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

