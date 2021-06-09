Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 401 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.97.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.87 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.