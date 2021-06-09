Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $206,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

