Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 510.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

