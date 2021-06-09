Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

VLO stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

