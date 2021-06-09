Stifel Nicolaus Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$14.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.80 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

CWXZF opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

