Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.73.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

