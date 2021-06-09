Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.73.

SFIX stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

