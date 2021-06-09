Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $66.72. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 58,204 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

